Public Health confirms coronavirus case at Townsview School in Woodstock, N.B.

A positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Townsview School in Woodstock, according to the province of New Brunswick on Saturday.

Public Health said it is investigating, and if a student or family member is determined to be a close contact of the case, they will be notified for contact tracing.

“Families will continue to receive updates from the school as decisions are made,” health officials said.

1 new case

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to health officials, the new case is an individual 19 and under in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), related to an international travel-related case and who is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 343 and 299 have recovered.

There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 38.

Five patients are hospitalized; none are in an intensive care unit. As of Saturday, 102,163 tests have been conducted.