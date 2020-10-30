Police release images of suspects, suspect vehicle in central Edmonton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking the public for tips as they try to track down the people they believe were involved in a shooting in central Edmonton earlier this month.

In a news release issued Friday, police released images of two of four people considered suspects in the Oct. 17 incident that left a 30-year-old man in life-threatening condition.

The man remains in hospital but his condition has been upgraded to stable.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 109 Avenue and 98 Street at about 10:40 p.m. on the night of the shooting. They said a seriously injured man was found in the street by people walking by.

“Investigators have since determined the male was shot inside a residence in the area of 110 Avenue and 101 Street,” police said. “The suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV believed to be a 2000 to 2006 GMC Yukon, Denali or Chevrolet Tahoe.

“Police are looking for two males, one female and a fourth suspect who was driving the vehicle.”

You can view photos of the suspect vehicle and two of the suspects below.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

In a news release issued Friday, Edmonton police released images of two of four people considered suspects in an Oct. 17 shooting that left a 30-year-old man in life-threatening condition. They also released images of a suspect vehicle. Supplied by EPS