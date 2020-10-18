Man seriously injured in downtown assault, Edmonton police say

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a man was found seriously injured in the street in the McCauley neighbourhood.

Officers were called around 10:40 p.m., after the injured 30-year-old man was found by passersby in the area of 109 Avenue and 98 Street.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said his injuries were caused by a weapon but did not specify further details on the nature of the incident.

Police are hoping witnesses come forward. Anyone with information can call the police at 780-423-4567, or tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

