Edmonton police seek person of interest in McCauley area homicide

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a March 9 homicide.

Kirk Dallas Powder Taylor was found injured in an alley near 97 Street and 106 Avenue at around 5 p.m.

He was treated on scene and taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound and manner of death is homicide.

Investigators are releasing a surveillance image of a man carrying a backpack captured at 4:50 p.m. on March 9 near 97 Street and 106 Avenue, close to where Powder Taylor, 42, was shot.

Homicide investigators are looking to identify and speak with the person seen in the surveillance image.

Anyone who can identify the person or has information related to this homicide investigation is encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.