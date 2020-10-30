Yukon reports 1st death related to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The first coronavirus-related death in Canada’s North has been recorded in Yukon, health authorities say.

The territory’s chief medical officer Dr. Brendan Hanley said in a statement the person died at home on Oct. 29 while in self-isolation.

Read more: Yukon reports 3 new coronavirus cases in Watson Lake

The victim, who was described as an older person with underlying health conditions, is one of five people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 in Watson Lake. The town of fewer than 800 people is located near the provincial boundary with B.C.

Hanley said further details would not be released out of respect for the deceased.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“As we continue our work to contain this current outbreak, I offer assurances that the risk to the community remains low,” he said. “With this sad news we all need to maintain our efforts to prevent further disability or deaths in Yukon from the pandemic.”

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Sandy Silver, along with Hanley, expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

3:59 Alberta researchers look at drones to fight COVID-19 in remote communities Alberta researchers look at drones to fight COVID-19 in remote communities

“On behalf of all Yukoners, I also send support and love to the entire community of Watson Lake at this difficult time,” Silver said in a statement. “I am grateful for all that Yukoners have and continue to do to keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum.”

Yukon has had only a handful of COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. There have been 23 people diagnosed, 17 of whom have recovered.

Nunavut has had zero cases, though some workers who flew in from other provinces have tested positive, and Northwest Territories has had 10 cases, eight of which are resolved.