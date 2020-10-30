3 charged for allegedly fleeing Ontario Provincial Police on Highway 401 in Napanee

Send this page to someone via email

Three local people are facing charges after they allegedly fled from OPP officers in Napanee.

Police say Wednesday around 8 p.m., Lennox and Addington OPP officers noticed a vehicle driving in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 without proper licence plates.

The officers initially stopped the vehicle, but it then allegedly fled while police were away from the car.

Police say the vehicle left the highway on the Palace Road off-ramp, where spikes were deployed.

The car came to a rest in a field off of County Road 4, where police say three people fled on foot. They were eventually caught and arrested.

Rachael Nathella Star Sweet, 24, of Tweed was charged with:

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

fail to comply with a probation order

obstruct a peace officer

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of a Schedule 1 substance under Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Myles Lessard, 26, of Kingston was charged with:

obstruct a peace officer

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of a Schedule 1 substance under Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

failure to comply with an undertaking

two counts of possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Jerry Allen Leeman, 27, of Kington was charged with:

obstruct a peace officer

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of a Schedule 1 substance under Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

