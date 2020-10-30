OPP say cruiser struck, officer assaulted during traffic stop in Napanee, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man is facing 14 charges after he allegedly assaulted an OPP officer during a traffic stop in Napanee, Ont.

OPP say that on Wednesday just before 3 a.m., Lennox and Addington OPP were patrolling Centre Street in Napanee near Richmond Boulevard when an officer saw a vehicle with no licence plates make a U-turn.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, police say the driver continued to drive in a “dangerous manner.”

The vehicle then lost control and collided with an OPP cruiser. Police allege the driver got out of the vehicle and assaulted a police officer.

The driver was arrested.

Darrell Kenneth Timothy Snyder, a 34-year-old Ottawa man, has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs

failure or refusal to comply with a demand

uttering threats

assault police

resist arrest

fail to comply with a probation order

flight from police

He is also facing the following provincial offences:

failure to have insurance contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

possessing unmarked cigarettes contrary to the Tobacco Tax Act

driving a motor vehicle with no plates contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

driving while under suspension contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available contrary to the Cannabis Control Act

driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor contrary to the Liquor Licence Act

Snyder’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

