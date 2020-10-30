OPP say cruiser struck, officer assaulted during traffic stop in Napanee, Ont.

An Ottawa man is facing 14 charges after he allegedly assaulted an OPP officer during a traffic stop in Napanee, Ont.
OPP say that on Wednesday just before 3 a.m., Lennox and Addington OPP were patrolling Centre Street in Napanee near Richmond Boulevard when an officer saw a vehicle with no licence plates make a U-turn.
When officers tried to stop the vehicle, police say the driver continued to drive in a “dangerous manner.”
The vehicle then lost control and collided with an OPP cruiser. Police allege the driver got out of the vehicle and assaulted a police officer.
The driver was arrested.
Darrell Kenneth Timothy Snyder, a 34-year-old Ottawa man, has been charged under the Criminal Code with:
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs
- failure or refusal to comply with a demand
- uttering threats
- assault police
- resist arrest
- fail to comply with a probation order
- flight from police
He is also facing the following provincial offences:
- failure to have insurance contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act
- possessing unmarked cigarettes contrary to the Tobacco Tax Act
- driving a motor vehicle with no plates contrary to the Highway Traffic Act
- driving while under suspension contrary to the Highway Traffic Act
- driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available contrary to the Cannabis Control Act
- driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor contrary to the Liquor Licence Act
Snyder’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
