Crime

OPP say cruiser struck, officer assaulted during traffic stop in Napanee, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 11:01 am
An Ottawa man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly assaulted an OPP officer during a traffic stop in Napanee. Don Mitchell / Global News

An Ottawa man is facing 14 charges after he allegedly assaulted an OPP officer during a traffic stop in Napanee, Ont.

OPP say that on Wednesday just before 3 a.m., Lennox and Addington OPP were patrolling Centre Street in Napanee near Richmond Boulevard when an officer saw a vehicle with no licence plates make a U-turn.

Read more: Police not responsible for serious injuries in SUV rollover in Napanee: SIU

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, police say the driver continued to drive in a “dangerous manner.”

The vehicle then lost control and collided with an OPP cruiser. Police allege the driver got out of the vehicle and assaulted a police officer.

The driver was arrested.

Darrell Kenneth Timothy Snyder, a 34-year-old Ottawa man, has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Trending Stories
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs
  • failure or refusal to comply with a demand
  • uttering threats
  • assault police
  • resist arrest
  • fail to comply with a probation order
  • flight from police
He is also facing the following provincial offences:

  • failure to have insurance contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act
  • possessing unmarked cigarettes contrary to the Tobacco Tax Act
  • driving a motor vehicle with no plates contrary to the Highway Traffic Act
  • driving while under suspension contrary to the Highway Traffic Act
  • driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available contrary to the Cannabis Control Act
  • driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor contrary to the Liquor Licence Act

Snyder’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

