School in hold and secure as New Glasgow police deal with barricaded man

Officials in New Glasgow, N.S., have placed a school into hold and secure mode as police deal with an armed, barricaded man nearby.

Police issued a tweet at 1:34 p.m. on Friday saying they were dealing with a barricaded man at an apartment on Hillcrest Avenue.

An unspecified number of people have been cleared from the area.

The area around the street has been closed to vehicles and pedestrians as police deal with the situation.

The New Glasgow Academy has been placed in hold and secure mode as a result of the incident.

All students and staff at the school will remain indoors while the school is asking any students who went home for lunch to stay home.

The public has been asked to avoid the area and an alert has been issued through Nova Scotia’s Emergency Alert System.