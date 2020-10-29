Cumberland County man facing break-in, weapons, assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have charged a man after a break-in and flight from police in Port Greville, N.S.

Police say they responded to a scene around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, after a man broke into a home of someone he knew.

The suspect left in a vehicle, and police say they located him shortly before midnight. Police say he got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Police say they obtained a warrant to search his home after failing to find him overnight.

Inside the home, police say they located an illegal firearm. The 39-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after at a residence on Wadstaff Road.

Peter Edwin McCully is facing charges for a break and enter, assault, three counts of failure to comply with order, flight from peace office and five weapons-related charges.

Police say McCully was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday and the investigation is ongoing.

