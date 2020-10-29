Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cumberland County man facing break-in, weapons, assault charges

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 7:15 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have charged a man after a break-in and flight from police in Port Greville, N.S.

Police say they responded to a scene around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, after a man broke into a home of someone he knew.

The suspect left in a vehicle, and police say they located him shortly before midnight. Police say he got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Read more: Man charged with second-degree murder in death of Zachery Grosse

Police say they obtained a warrant to search his home after failing to find him overnight.

Trending Stories

Inside the home, police say they located an illegal firearm. The 39-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after at a residence on Wadstaff Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Peter Edwin McCully is facing charges for a break and enter, assault, three counts of failure to comply with order, flight from peace office and five weapons-related charges.

Police say McCully was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday and the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video 'Volunteer basketball coach facing child pornography charge' Volunteer basketball coach facing child pornography charge
Volunteer basketball coach facing child pornography charge
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultBreak Inweapons chargesCumberland CountyPeter Edwin McCullyPort GrevillePort Greville assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers