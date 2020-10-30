8-year-old girl dead following motor vehicle collision in Tracadie, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

An eight-year-old girl has died following a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Tracadie, N.B. on Thursday, according to the RCMP.

Police said they responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a youth on a push-scooter around 7 p.m.

The collision occurred in a crosswalk at the intersection of Rue du Couvent and Rue Principale.

READ MORE: 71-year-old woman dead following collision in Losier Settlement, N.B.: RCMP

“The girl from Tracadie was transported to hospital and later died as a result of her injuries,” said the RCMP in a press release.

According to authorities, the occupants of the vehicle were not injured. The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement