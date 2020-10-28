71-year-old woman dead following collision in Losier Settlement, N.B.: RCMP

A 71-year-old woman from Shippagan, N.B., has died following a collision between a pickup truck and a sedan in Losier Settlement, according to the RCMP.

Police said that on Tuesday night they responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 150 and Chemin Georges.

The RCMP said in a statement that the collision is believed to have occurred when the sedan travelling eastbound on Chemin Georges failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection and collided with a pickup truck travelling southbound on Route 150.