Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

71-year-old woman dead following collision in Losier Settlement, N.B.: RCMP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 4:51 pm
File photo of an RCMP patrol car.
File photo of an RCMP patrol car. Lee Brow / The Canadian Press

A 71-year-old woman from Shippagan, N.B., has died following a collision between a pickup truck and a sedan in Losier Settlement, according to the RCMP.

Police said that on Tuesday night they responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 150 and Chemin Georges.

READ MORE: Arrest made after woman escaped attempted assault on Shediac walking trail: police

The RCMP said in a statement that the collision is believed to have occurred when the sedan travelling eastbound on Chemin Georges failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection and collided with a pickup truck travelling southbound on Route 150.

The driver and lone occupant of the sedan died at the scene as a result of her injuries, the RCMP said. The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Moncton traffic circle to undergo $2 million in repairs' Moncton traffic circle to undergo $2 million in repairs
Moncton traffic circle to undergo $2 million in repairs
According to authorities, the intersection was closed temporarily but has since been reopened. The RCMP said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickShippaganChemin GeorgesLosier Settlement
Flyers
More weekly flyers