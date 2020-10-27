Arrest made after woman escaped attempted assault on Shediac walking trail: police

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say that a man was arrested after a woman escaped an attempted assault on a walking trail in Shediac, N.B.

On Oct. 21, a woman walking her dog near Chesley Street reported being approached by a man “allegedly armed with a plastic bag, rolled up like a rope,” police said.

Police said the man allegedly attempted to assault the woman, but she was able to get away unharmed.

On Oct. 23, police arrested 49-year-old Emile Doiron in relation to the incident. Doiron is facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in Moncton court on Oct. 27 for a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

