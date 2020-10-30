Menu

Consumer

Campbellford resident claims $250,000 on lottery draw: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 12:01 pm
Ioannis (John) Papanikolaou of Campbellford won $250,000 in the June 13, 2020 LOTTARIO draw.
Ioannis (John) Papanikolaou of Campbellford won $250,000 in the June 13, 2020 LOTTARIO draw. OLG

A Campbellford, Ont., resident surprised his family on Thanksgiving with news of a $250,000 lottery win this summer.

According to the OLG, Ioannis (John) Papanikolaou, 62, of Campbellford won the jackpot in the June 13 Lottario draw.

Papanikolaou says he uses numbers with special meaning to him when purchasing lottery tickets.

“I checked the numbers online and saw I matched six out of six numbers,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I was very surprised when I saw how much I won.”

The married father of two said he surprised his family with the news during Thanksgiving dinner.

“Everyone was happy and surprised,” he said.

The fast-food business owner plans to put his winnings toward retirement.

