Hastings grandmother wins $50,000 on lottery scratch ticket

A grandmother in Hastings, Ont., says she was overwhelmed after recently winning the top prize on a lottery scratch ticket.

According to the OLG, Beverley Dodd won the top prize of $50,000 on an Instant Name Game Crossword ticket.

The 81-year-old says she enjoys playing the crossword game because she enjoys finding the letters.

“There’s a thrill finding the words,” she said while accepting her prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Dodd said her heart started beating fast as she continued to find more words.

“I knew I was going to win something big,” she said. “When I saw the amount, I started to cry and told my husband. It was so exciting and overwhelming.”

Dodd purchased her winning ticket at Hastings C-Store on Bridge Street. The $3 ticket has a 1-in-3.23 chance of winning a prize.

“We are going to buy and new car and save the rest,” she said.