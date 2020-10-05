Colborne, Ont., couple claim $100,000 on lottery draw

Send this page to someone via email

A married couple in Colborne, Ont., say they will save their $100,000 in lottery winnings to help their family.

According to the OLG, Gladstone and Florence Jackson matched the last six of seven numbers in the exact order to claim the prize in the Encore draw in the Oct. 23, 2019, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Winners of lottery tickets have a year to claim their prize. The Jacksons purchased their winning ticket at Downey Pharmacy on King Street in Colborne, just east of Cobourg.

“The store clerk told me I won something big and I was very happy,” Gladstone said while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “I called my wife immediately.”

Gladstone said Florence was very calm when he shared the big news with her.

“She was pretty quiet,” he said. “Then I took the ticket and locked it away.”

Encore is $1 extra with most lottery games.

“We still don’t believe it – it’s too much to take in,” said Gladstone.

