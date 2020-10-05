Menu

Consumer

Colborne, Ont., couple claim $100,000 on lottery draw

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 2:45 pm
Florence and Gladstone Jackson of Colborne celebrate a $100,000 win in the OLG's Encore draw.
Florence and Gladstone Jackson of Colborne celebrate a $100,000 win in the OLG's Encore draw. OLG

A married couple in Colborne, Ont., say they will save their $100,000 in lottery winnings to help their family.

According to the OLG, Gladstone and Florence Jackson matched the last six of seven numbers in the exact order to claim the prize in the Encore draw in the Oct. 23, 2019, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Winners of lottery tickets have a year to claim their prize. The Jacksons purchased their winning ticket at Downey Pharmacy on King Street in Colborne, just east of Cobourg.

Read more: Southwestern Ontario man takes time to plan before claiming $70M LOTTO MAX jackpot

“The store clerk told me I won something big and I was very happy,” Gladstone said while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “I called my wife immediately.”

Gladstone said Florence was very calm when he shared the big news with her.

“She was pretty quiet,” he said. “Then I took the ticket and locked it away.”

Encore is $1 extra with most lottery games.

“We still don’t believe it – it’s too much to take in,” said Gladstone.

Click to play video 'Cape Breton man’s $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years' Cape Breton man’s $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years
Cape Breton man’s $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years
