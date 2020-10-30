Menu

Canada

Feds to announce more coronavirus supports for Indigenous communities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2020 9:51 am
Click to play video 'Cases starting to rise in Canada’s Indigenous communities' Cases starting to rise in Canada’s Indigenous communities
WATCH ABOVE: Cases starting to rise in Canada's Indigenous communities (Oct. 15)

OTTAWA — More federal financial support is on its way to help Indigenous people and communities cope with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: How decolonizing public health has helped Indigenous communities control COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today additional funding, targeted specifically at child care, education and infrastructure.

The new money is on top of more than $2.2 billion the federal government has already allocated to help Indigenous and northern communities get through the health crisis.

Click to play video 'Minister Miller announces $82.5M for Indigenous mental health support during coronavirus pandemic' Minister Miller announces $82.5M for Indigenous mental health support during coronavirus pandemic
Minister Miller announces $82.5M for Indigenous mental health support during coronavirus pandemic

Among other things, the government has committed $685 million for the Indigenous Communities Support Fund, which includes funding to address food insecurity, education and other support for children.

Read more: Coronavirus cases rising at alarming rate in Indigenous communities

It is spending another $650 million to help Indigenous communities respond to the pandemic and for income support.

And it has devoted $122 million to help ensure a safe return to schools on reserves.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 canadacoronavirus canadaFirst Nations coronavirusFirst Nations COVID-19Coronavirus Federal fundingcoronavirus Canada Indigenous peoplecoronavirus federal support Indigenous communities
