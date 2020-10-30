Feds to announce more coronavirus supports for Indigenous communities

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — More federal financial support is on its way to help Indigenous people and communities cope with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today additional funding, targeted specifically at child care, education and infrastructure.

The new money is on top of more than $2.2 billion the federal government has already allocated to help Indigenous and northern communities get through the health crisis.

Among other things, the government has committed $685 million for the Indigenous Communities Support Fund, which includes funding to address food insecurity, education and other support for children.

It is spending another $650 million to help Indigenous communities respond to the pandemic and for income support.

And it has devoted $122 million to help ensure a safe return to schools on reserves.