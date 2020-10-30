Menu

Comments

Health

Quebec’s coronavirus hospitalizations rise as province reports 952 new cases, 18 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
A pumpkin vendor waits for customers at a market, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Montreal.
A pumpkin vendor waits for customers at a market, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec recorded 952 new cases and 18 additional deaths linked to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic Friday.

Health authorities say of four those fatalities occurred in the last 24 hours. They say a death previously attributed to the virus has been withdrawn from the province’s total tally.

The province also added 156 previously unreported infections from before July 27.

Read more: Quebec could see coronavirus vaccine as early as next year but ‘one step at a time,’ Arruda says

The COVID-19 caseload has reached 104,952 and the death toll stands at 6,231, the highest in Canada.

Trending Stories

On Friday, hospitalizations increased by six to 515. Of those patients, 81 are in intensive care, three more than the previous day.

There were 27,484 tests administered on Wednesday, the latest day for which that information is available. Since the pandemic started, the province has given 3,080,384 tests.

