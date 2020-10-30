Menu

Crime

Cobourg man brandishing cane charged after robbery at Port Hope convenience store: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'Cobourg man arrested following robbery at Port Hope convenience store: police' Cobourg man arrested following robbery at Port Hope convenience store: police
Surveillance video captures a man with a cane threatening a Port Hope store owner. The suspect also damaged items in the store on Thursday night.

A Cobourg man has been arrested following a convenience store robbery in Port Hope on Thursday night.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, around 7:30 p.m., a man attended a downtown store on Walton Street and initially asked to have his cellphone charged. He left the business but returned a short time later.

Read more: Retail stores broken into at Northumberland Mall in Cobourg: police

Police allege the man was intoxicated and began using his cane as a weapon and demanded money from the store owner and his wife who were at the counter.

The man also pulled the fire alarm which prompted the town’s fire department and police to arrive on the scene.

Surveillance video obtained by Global News Peterborough shows the man also using his cane to smash items around the counter and knock off displays in the store.

The video also shows the store owner and the suspect also got into a small physical altercation before the suspect left. The store owner suffered a minor injury, police said.

Police identified the suspect and a short time later police located and arrested him.

David Morris, 58, of Cobourg, was charged with robbery and breach of recognizance.

He was released and will make a court appearance in Cobourg in December, police said Friday morning.

Click to play video 'Northumberland OPP investigate armed robbery at CIBC in Colborne, Ont.' Northumberland OPP investigate armed robbery at CIBC in Colborne, Ont.
Northumberland OPP investigate armed robbery at CIBC in Colborne, Ont.
