Overnight parking restrictions return to London streets on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Starting at the beginning of November, overnight parking restrictions will be returning to London streets, requiring all vehicles to have an overnight parking pass.

Londoners and visitors can register for a free parking pass anytime online.

A maximum of 15 free passes may be issued per vehicle licence plate and can be obtained online anytime or by calling 519-661-4537, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The overnight parking program applies to most city streets.

The pass does not bypass any other parking regulations like parking in front of fire hydrants, on boulevards, front lawns, or streets identified by signs as being enforced.

Story continues below advertisement

Before parking, the city recommends that Londoners look for street signage that indicates whether parking is not permitted on that street.

The city said that vehicles parked on city streets without a valid overnight parking pass might be ticketed.

Overnight parking passes are required between Nov. 1, 2020, until April 30, 2021, when the overnight parking restriction is lifted.