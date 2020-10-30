Mass COVID-19 screening at elementary school north of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

An intensive screening operation is underway at Gabrielle-Roy Elementary school in Boisbriand, north of Montreal, after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, public health authorities contacted the Seigneurie-des-Mille-Îles School Service Centre in Boisbriand to inform them that one of their students had tested positive for COVID-19.

That number quickly rose to 15 students from the same school testing positive for the coronavirus, out of 360 students at the school.

On Thursday, local health officials set up a screening centre at the school to test the remaining students. Parents are required to be there for their child’s screening but can decide not to have their child tested.

Students who have already tested positive have been instructed to quarantine at home. Testing at the school will continue throughout the day Friday.

Quebec reported 1,030 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths on Thursday, eight within the past 24 hours. There have been 103,844 confirmed cases and 6,214 people have died since the start of the pandemic,

In an interview Thursday, Quebec’s public health director Horacio Arruda said COVID-19 vaccines in the province could begin in early 2021 for those most vulnerable to complications from the virus.