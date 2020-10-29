Menu

World

Walmart stops displaying guns, ammunition at U.S. stores, citing ‘civil unrest’

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO The Associated Press
Posted October 29, 2020 11:12 pm
Workers sanitize items outside a Walmart that has been closed following the deaths of three people connected to the store after they were infected with the new coronavirus and at least six more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Aurora, Colo.
Workers sanitize items outside a Walmart that has been closed following the deaths of three people connected to the store after they were infected with the new coronavirus and at least six more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Walmart says it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at its U.S. stores, citing “civil unrest” in some areas.

The nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

Read more: Demonstrators, federal agents clash across U.S. as protests over racial injustice continue

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The discounter said the items remain available for purchase by customers.

The move comes after several days of protests, widespread vandalism and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia before Election Day after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems.

Walmart made a similar move in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd that set off sometimes violent demonstrations against police brutality and injustice against African Americans.

Last year, Walmart stopped selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition while requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it. The company also ended the sale of handguns in Alaska, the only state where the discounter sold them.

