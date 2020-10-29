Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Shooting death of 19-year-old linked to another homicide on same day, Toronto police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2020 8:52 pm
Josephate Tyran Martelly (left) and Jonathan Rodriguez-Sanchez (right) are seen in undated photos.
Josephate Tyran Martelly (left) and Jonathan Rodriguez-Sanchez (right) are seen in undated photos. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a 19-year-old has died in hospital a month after he was shot in the chest.

They say Jonathan Rodriguez-Sanchez was shot at a Shoreham Court property on Sept. 27, and died on Wednesday.

Officers say they now believe the suspects involved in his death are also responsible for another fatal shooting that happened an hour earlier.

Read more: Man dead, another in critical condition after shooting in north Etobicoke

Police say 24-year-old Josephate Tyran Martelly was found with a gunshot wound in a building’s hallway and died at the scene.

They say a 21-year-old man was also found injured at the scene, and was taken to hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
