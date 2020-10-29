Shooting death of 19-year-old linked to another homicide on same day, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 19-year-old has died in hospital a month after he was shot in the chest.

They say Jonathan Rodriguez-Sanchez was shot at a Shoreham Court property on Sept. 27, and died on Wednesday.

Officers say they now believe the suspects involved in his death are also responsible for another fatal shooting that happened an hour earlier.

Police say 24-year-old Josephate Tyran Martelly was found with a gunshot wound in a building’s hallway and died at the scene.

They say a 21-year-old man was also found injured at the scene, and was taken to hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.