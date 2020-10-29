Fatal Penticton, B.C., condo blaze deemed accidental in nature: investigators

Send this page to someone via email

The investigations continue into the fire in Penticton, B.C., that has left two dead and some residents displaced.

The fire along the 400 block of Elm Avenue broke out just after 4 a.m., Tuesday.

“We have come to a cause and determination of the fire but are not able to share that information with the public because there are still ongoing investigations with other agencies,” said Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson.

While Fire Chief Larry Watkinson would not say what the direct cause for the fire is, he did say it was accidental in nature.

Story continues below advertisement

A town hall meeting was held for the displaced residents on Wednesday night.

“Last night, we went through how the fire department responded to the emergency, the process of our operations, everything from the transition with working with the RCMP and the fatalities and then conducting the investigation (with the residents),” said Watkinson.

The Penticton Fire Department also informed the residents on what they should do next.

“We also gave them information on how to deal with their issuance companies, the next steps on them to get out of the hands of Emergency Support Services and back on their feet,” Watkinson told Global News on Thursday.

Watkinson and a few members of the fire department were busy helping gather personal items for the displaced residents.

Read more: Two dead in Penticton condo complex fire

Bill Frost and his wife were some of those residents.

“We are fortunate enough we have an alternate location to go to. We are just trying to get some personal items out of the unit,” said Frost.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fire department has been very grateful to accommodate us and to go in to get just essential items.”

Frost says he’s been in contact with other displaced residents as the majority of them are staying at the Sandman Hotel in Penticton.

“Speaking with some of our fellow residents this morning, everybody has something in the works to find an alternate accommodation. May not be local and they may have to go away for a while,” said Frost.

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting a separate investigation into how the two victims died and have not identified the two victims at this time.

2:30 Shaken residents of a fatal condo complex fire in Penticton are saddened to learn two people died in the blaze Shaken residents of a fatal condo complex fire in Penticton are saddened to learn two people died in the blaze