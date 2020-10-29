Woman attempting to dine and dash from B.C. restaurant falls through ceiling in botched escape

Send this page to someone via email

A woman attempting to elaborately dine and dash from a Burnaby, B.C. restaurant found herself in an embarrassing situation instead.

A newly-released video by the Burnaby RCMP, taken in March 2020, shows the woman was attempting to leave without paying her bill by crawling into the ceiling vent in the women’s washroom.

Police said the manager of the unnamed restaurant called them, and when officers arrived, they went to the kitchen as the woman could be heard crawling above the ceiling tiles there.

She didn’t make it much farther and fell through the ceiling, right into the path of an officer who then arrested her.

Police said the woman did not require further medical attention and the restaurant did not press criminal charges after taking in her “life circumstances and struggles.”

“Regardless of your situation in life, no one should risk their own health and wellbeing in an attempt to evade payment, apprehension or repercussion,” Burnaby RCMP told Global News.

Police released this video Thursday as part of their ongoing series about officers on the front lines.