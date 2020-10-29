ASIRT directed to investigate after suspect and officer injured in Calling Lake arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog has been directed to investigate an incident that left both an RCMP officer and a suspect with injuries last week.

Athabasca RCMP were called at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 for reports of a woman who appeared to be intoxicated “acting strangely” outside a Calling Lake home, a news release stated Thursday.

According to police, the situation escalated when officers arrived and attempted to arrest the 29-year-old woman.

“During the arrest, a confrontation occurred between the officer and the female, during which force was used,” the news release said. “The female and officer sustained injuries during the incident.”

The woman was taken to hospital by police for examination and was later taken to an Edmonton-area hospital for additional treatment. Police said the woman was in stable condition when taken to hospital.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, the officer was looked over by EMS but did not require hospitalization.

The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the actions of the officers involved.

ASIRT is a provincial body called in to investigate whenever someone is injured or killed during police activity.

Calling Lake is about 210 kilometres north of Edmonton.