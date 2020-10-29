Winnipeg’s Siloam Mission reports coronavirus case

Send this page to someone via email

Siloam Mission has confirmed a community member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The shelter tells Global News an initial investigation shows the community member doesn’t have any close contacts and, as of Thursday, no one else, including staff, is impacted.

Officials with the Princess Street shelter continue to have various protocols in place in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus, the shelter said.

Friends, we are seeking donations of reusable face masks. Our stock is running very low, but the need will remain for quite some time. Every day, we are handing out masks in an effort to keep our community members safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/RSoVkz7vrW — Siloam Mission (@SiloamMission) October 27, 2020

Founded in 1987, Siloam Mission is a Christian-based non-profit that provides emergency shelter, meals and clothing to people experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg.

Earlier this week Siloam took to Twitter asking for donations of reusable masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter’s shipping and receiving department at 300 Princess St., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

