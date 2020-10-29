4 arrested after drugs, ammo and replica firearm seized at Marmora residences: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were arrested after OPP seized drugs and weapons from two homes in Marmora on Wednesday.

According to the OPP’s East Region’s Community Street Crime Unit, officers executed search warrants at a residence on Pearce Street and another on Forsyth Street in the village of Marmora, about 55 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Officers say they seized suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and morphine, as well as ammunition and a replica firearm. The value of the drugs did not exceed $5,000, OPP said.

Jason Charles Collins, 39, Samantha Green, 31, and Ashley Ann Scolin, 35, were each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Collins was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

A youth, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also arrested and charged with resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

#OPPStreetCrime seized suspected meth, cocaine, morphine, ammo and replica firearm at 2 locations in #Marmora and Lake Twp. Warrants executed on Wednesday. 4 people arrested and charged. #crime #Quinte ^bd pic.twitter.com/MyKIsWFLNu — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) October 29, 2020

Green and Scolin were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Nov. 20.

Collins and the youth were held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing via video in Belleville court on Thursday.

The investigation also included the OPP’s Tactics and Rescue Unit and OPP Emergency Response Team.

