Coronavirus: Guelph’s active COVID-19 cases fall to 36

Guelph reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s COVID-19 portal actually showed 413 total cases in the city, which is one less case than the previous day.

A spokesperson said a case had been passed to another health unit because that person did not live within its jurisdiction.

Guelph reported 36 active cases in the city, including one person in the hospital and 366 cases considered resolved.

There was also an issue when it came to these numbers as well.

Guelph’s active case count dropped by four on Thursday but only three new recoveries were reported. The death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Public Health said there were some issues with data entry for resolved cases which have now been fixed.

Wellington County reported four new coronavirus cases as its total cases rose to 125. Among those, nine are active, 114 are resolved and two cases have been fatal.

There are currently no COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph or Wellington County.

There are five cases in three Guelph schools and the public school board has reported one case in its elementary remote school.

Ontario reported 934 new coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths on Thursday.

There are 322 people hospitalized in the province due to COVID-19, which is up by 10 from the previous day. Meanwhile, 63,123 Ontarians have recovered, which is an increase of 820.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues