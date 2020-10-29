Menu

Crime

Police seek dashcam footage in connection with Waterloo carjacking

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 10:36 am
Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of what they believe is the suspect’s route.
Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of what they believe is the suspect's route.

Waterloo Regional Police are asking residents for dashcam footage in connection with a reported carjacking in the City of Waterloo.

The incident happened on Holbeach Crescent in the city of Waterloo at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Read more: Police make arrest in Waterloo carjacking

Police say two men approached the victim and flashed a gun before they made off with the victim’s personal belongings along with his vehicle.

Officers soon found the stolen vehicle and took one person into custody. He’s been charged with robbery with a firearm, dangerous driving and impaired driving.

Police have released a video of what they believe is the suspect’s route and are asking for footage of anyone who may have been travelling along the route.

Read more: Arrests made in connection with Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires

The suspects may have travelled on Sunview Street, University Avenue East, King Street North, Columbia Street East, Lexington Road, Dearborn Boulevard and Holbeach Crescent.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener newsWaterloo newswaterloo carjacking
