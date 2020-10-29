Police seek dashcam footage in connection with Waterloo carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are asking residents for dashcam footage in connection with a reported carjacking in the City of Waterloo.

The incident happened on Holbeach Crescent in the city of Waterloo at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Police say two men approached the victim and flashed a gun before they made off with the victim’s personal belongings along with his vehicle.

Officers soon found the stolen vehicle and took one person into custody. He’s been charged with robbery with a firearm, dangerous driving and impaired driving.

Police have released a video of what they believe is the suspect’s route and are asking for footage of anyone who may have been travelling along the route.

The suspects may have travelled on Sunview Street, University Avenue East, King Street North, Columbia Street East, Lexington Road, Dearborn Boulevard and Holbeach Crescent.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.