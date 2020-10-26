Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police make arrest in Waterloo carjacking

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 11:53 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say an armed carjacking on Sunday night has led to the arrest of a suspect.

It happened on Holbeach Crescent in the city of Waterloo at around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

They said a vehicle was rear-ended by a black SUV before being stolen at gunpoint by two men. The victim’s personal belongings were also stolen.

Read more: $4,200 in electronics shoplifted in Guelph, police say

Officers found the stolen vehicle soon after and took one person into custody. He’s been charged with robbery with a firearm, dangerous driving and impaired driving.

Trending Stories

There was an increased police presence in the areas of Holbeach Crescent and King Street North on Monday as officers looked for evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact investigators at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires' Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires
Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterlooWaterloo crimeCarjackingWaterloo newsholbeach crescent waterloo policewaterloo carjacking
Flyers
More weekly flyers