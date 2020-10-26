Police make arrest in Waterloo carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an armed carjacking on Sunday night has led to the arrest of a suspect.

It happened on Holbeach Crescent in the city of Waterloo at around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

They said a vehicle was rear-ended by a black SUV before being stolen at gunpoint by two men. The victim’s personal belongings were also stolen.

Officers found the stolen vehicle soon after and took one person into custody. He’s been charged with robbery with a firearm, dangerous driving and impaired driving.

There was an increased police presence in the areas of Holbeach Crescent and King Street North on Monday as officers looked for evidence.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact investigators at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

