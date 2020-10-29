Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 29

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

TTC expands mask giveaway program to focus on its bus network

The Toronto Transit Commission says it’s going to expand its mask giveaway program next week with a focus on its bus network.

The transit agency announced earlier this month that it would be recalling the remaining 179 employees that were laid off at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TTC reports that ridership on its bus network is now up to 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

An audit conducted by the TTC shows that mask adoption is at 98 per cent across the system with 91 per cent of customers wearing them properly.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reports 934 new cases on Thursday, single-day record for Toronto

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported 934 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 73,819.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 420 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 169 in Peel Region, 95 in York Region, 58 in Ottawa, 35 in Halton Region and 28 in Hamilton.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

Based on daily provincial data, Toronto set a new record for cases in a single day.

Meanwhile, 10 more deaths were reported and 820 more resolved cases. More than 35,600 tests were processed.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,938 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of four deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remain unchanged for months.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 83 current outbreaks in homes, an decrease of four.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 419 active cases among long-term care residents and 283 active cases among staff — up by 23 and down by 14 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 2,098 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,157 among students and 283 among staff (658 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 99 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 493 cases reported among students and 100 cases among staff (330 individuals were not identified) — totaling 923 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 581 out of 4,828 schools in the province. No schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 415 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 16 (nine new child cases and seven new staff cases). Out of 5,231 child care centres in Ontario, 135 currently have cases and 40 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

Advertisement