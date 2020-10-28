At least 44 people test positive for coronavirus after wedding events in Vaughan: public health

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials in York Region say 44 people have tested positive for coronavirus after two days of wedding events in Vaughan earlier this month, noting there was a “high risk of exposure” for those in attendance.

“This cluster of COVID-19 infections serves as a reminder of the importance of physical distancing with anyone outside of your immediate household and wearing masks or face coverings in indoor public spaces,” the Region of York said in a statement on Wednesday.

Officials said at least 44 cases are connected to a two-day wedding with more than 100 people attendees at the Avani Event Centre, near Jane Street and Langstaff Road. They said the wedding happened on Oct. 14 and Oct. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who attended the wedding was advised to enter self-isolation immediately and stay there until Monday.

The statement said 39 of the 44 people live outside of York Region. Thirty-one of the cases are in Peel Region, three are in Halton Region, two are in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph region, one is in the Region of Waterloo, one is in the Simcoe-Muskoka area and one is in Toronto.

Public health officials said contract tracing is still underway.

Read more: 23 people who attended series of GTA wedding events test positive for coronavirus

This particular instance marks the second time there were multiple people who tested positive for coronavirus after attending a wedding in York Region.

For those who develop COVID-19 symptoms, they were encouraged to book a test at an assessment centre. Even for those who test negative, they were encouraged to self-isolate until Monday.

Officials noted York Region was still under stage three of the province’s reopening plan. Wedding gathering limits were capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors on Oct. 19.