Calgary names anti-racism committee

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary is one step closer to an anti-racism strategy with the naming of the Anti-Racism Action Committee on Wednesday.

The committee is tasked with identifying systemic barriers to city programs and services, language barriers, ways to address structural racism on a community-wide level, as well as developing the community-based strategy.

“As we begin the difficult work of shifting our policies and systems towards being truly anti-racist, I am humbled by the number of Calgarians who put forward their names to help in that task,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a statement. “It is the leadership of the community, of those who have been unheard for too long, that will establish the set of actions we can take to make sure that Calgary is a city for everyone.”

Story continues below advertisement

Monday, Nenshi said the city received 10 times the applications than spots available in the Aug. 11 to Sep. 11 window.

The city was looking for members who had experience in anti-racism work and an understanding of human and civil rights. Being able to build relationships and community connections was also important.

Read more: Public hearings on systemic racism in Calgary begin Tuesday

Committee members will have a two-year term, or serve until the city adopts an anti-racism strategy.

The public members of the committee are:

Nellie Alcaraz

Sonia Aujla Bhullar

Francis Boakye

Eileen Clearsky

Nyall DaBreo

Sajjad Fazel

Christine Giancarlo

Kari Giddings

Lisa Libin

Rishi Nagar

Anne-Marie Pham