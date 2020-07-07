Calgary city council committee to hold public hearing on systemic racism

A Calgary city council committee is holding a public hearing Tuesday to give people the opportunity to speak about systemic racism.

The meeting comes as a result of the demonstrations that occurred last month in the city, which involved thousands of people.

Council voted unanimously last month to support an anti-racism motion with six calls to action, which included holding a public hearing.

“This is step one to respond to what the protestors throughout the world and specifically the protestors here in Calgary are protesting,” said Coun. Gian Carlo Carra, who is chair of the Committee on Community and Protective Services.

Speaking to 770 CHQR, he said it’s important for council members to listen and learn from what people have to say.

“That’s the ongoing existence of structural racism, and in some cases, institutional racism, and in some cases, actual racism in the hearts and minds of individuals,” he said.

As of Monday afternoon, 135 people had signed up to speak during the meeting.

“I think it’s going to be important for people to speak who need to speak, and it’s also going to be important for all of us to listen and hear and learn,” said Carra, who has appointed Dr. Malinda Smith as a co-chair for the meeting. Smith has recently been appointed as a vice-president of diversity at the University of Calgary.

‘Turn words into action’

Sajjad Fazel provided a written submission to the committee in advance of the meeting.

“It is important to understand first and foremost that systemic racism exists within our society and in Calgary,” Fazel said.

“However, there are many within our community who deny it, perhaps because they’re privileged and have not experienced it or are deliberately ignoring it for fear of their own insecurities. In order to address systemic racism, we first have to recognize that it exists.”

Fazel ended by calling council to take action on racism.

“The talking point shouldn’t be whether any action will be taken but rather when will action be taken. Anti-racism has been given a lot of lip service in the past month. It’s time for city councillors and Calgarians alike to turn words into action,” Fazel said.

Stephanie Solomon wrote that she has lived in Calgary most of her life, and said that generally, Calgary is a safe place to live but there is still a problem when it comes to systemic racism.

“The reality is some of the people enacting racist acts do not know what racism is, even to spot it. When they are called on it, they are shocked and reply, ‘That is not what I meant,’ or ‘I don’t mean you,'” she said.

“This atmosphere makes racism harder to confront, and I have often had to decide what battles do I have to engage in, especially because of the colour of my skin tagging me as an angry Black woman.” Tweet This

The meeting Tuesday will begin with a presentation from a panel made of diverse community members.

“They’ll discuss race theory and structural and institutional racism and set the stage for the day as well as dig into each of their communities’ lived experiences. They’ll also weigh in on actions to take on striking the best path forward,” Carra said, noting the panel includes representatives from Indigenous, Metis, Black and Chinese communities.

Besides the public hearing, the motion passed at council last month contained recommendations to re-evaluate city policies and procedures with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion, and for the community-based Public Safety Task Force to consider issues of systemic racism and discrimination in its work.

This fall, council said it will create an anti-racism action committee, which will provide advice to council and administration on how to develop and advance an anti-racism strategy.