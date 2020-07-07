Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Calgary city council committee to hold public hearing on systemic racism

By Aurelio Perri 770 CHQR
Calgary police take a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Calgary police take a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters on Monday, June 1, 2020. Global News

A Calgary city council committee is holding a public hearing Tuesday to give people the opportunity to speak about systemic racism.

The meeting comes as a result of the demonstrations that occurred last month in the city, which involved thousands of people.

Read more: ‘Cry for freedom’: Thousands turn out to Black Lives Matter vigil in Calgary on Saturday

Council voted unanimously last month to support an anti-racism motion with six calls to action, which included holding a public hearing.

“This is step one to respond to what the protestors throughout the world and specifically the protestors here in Calgary are protesting,” said Coun. Gian Carlo Carra, who is chair of the Committee on Community and Protective Services.

Speaking to 770 CHQR, he said it’s important for council members to listen and learn from what people have to say.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s the ongoing existence of structural racism, and in some cases, institutional racism, and in some cases, actual racism in the hearts and minds of individuals,” he said.

Read more: Calgary rally targets ‘institutionalized and structural racism’ in schools

Related News

As of Monday afternoon, 135 people had signed up to speak during the meeting.

“I think it’s going to be important for people to speak who need to speak, and it’s also going to be important for all of us to listen and hear and learn,” said Carra, who has appointed Dr. Malinda Smith as a co-chair for the meeting. Smith has recently been appointed as a vice-president of diversity at the University of Calgary.

‘Turn words into action’

Sajjad Fazel provided a written submission to the committee in advance of the meeting.

“It is important to understand first and foremost that systemic racism exists within our society and in Calgary,” Fazel said.

“However, there are many within our community who deny it, perhaps because they’re privileged and have not experienced it or are deliberately ignoring it for fear of their own insecurities. In order to address systemic racism, we first have to recognize that it exists.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Thousands march through Calgary streets in anti-police violence, anti-racism rally

Fazel ended by calling council to take action on racism.

“The talking point shouldn’t be whether any action will be taken but rather when will action be taken. Anti-racism has been given a lot of lip service in the past month. It’s time for city councillors and Calgarians alike to turn words into action,” Fazel said.

Stephanie Solomon wrote that she has lived in Calgary most of her life, and said that generally, Calgary is a safe place to live but there is still a problem when it comes to systemic racism.

Read more: Calgary city council unanimously passes anti-racism motion

“The reality is some of the people enacting racist acts do not know what racism is, even to spot it. When they are called on it, they are shocked and reply, ‘That is not what I meant,’ or ‘I don’t mean you,'” she said.

“This atmosphere makes racism harder to confront, and I have often had to decide what battles do I have to engage in, especially because of the colour of my skin tagging me as an angry Black woman.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary company Righteous Gelato apologizes for, pulls Black Lives Matter product

The meeting Tuesday will begin with a presentation from a panel made of diverse community members.

“They’ll discuss race theory and structural and institutional racism and set the stage for the day as well as dig into each of their communities’ lived experiences. They’ll also weigh in on actions to take on striking the best path forward,” Carra said, noting the panel includes representatives from Indigenous, Metis, Black and Chinese communities.

Read more: Group petitions Calgary city council to conduct public consultation on racism

Besides the public hearing, the motion passed at council last month contained recommendations to re-evaluate city policies and procedures with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion, and for the community-based Public Safety Task Force to consider issues of systemic racism and discrimination in its work.

This fall, council said it will create an anti-racism action committee, which will provide advice to council and administration on how to develop and advance an anti-racism strategy.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RacismBlack Lives MatterCalgary City CouncilSystemic RacismGian-Carlo CarraCalgary RacismBlack Lives Matter ProtestCommunity Services CommitteeAnti-racism DemonstrationCalgary racism hearingpublic hearing on racism
Flyers
More weekly flyers