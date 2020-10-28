Menu

Education

Alberta proposes rule changes for licensing and monitoring child-care spaces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2020 6:06 pm
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018.
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta is proposing new rules for child-care services.

Children’s Services Minister Rebecca Schulz says a bill tabled in the legislature Wednesday seeks to bring in a new way to license and monitor daycares.

Read more: Alberta government to axe child care accreditation program

The risk-based model would still see inspectors check on all facilities, but would have them focus more on new centres and on those struggling to meet rules and standards.

It would also allow for care any time of the day.

Schulz says the government has heard from parents, particularly in Fort McMurray, who say they need availability to care 24 hours a day because they work shifts.

READ MORE: Lack of before-, after-school spaces in Alberta: child care experts

Care centres would also be allowed to file more of their work online rather than on paper.

Click to play video 'Alberta government ditches early child care accreditation process' Alberta government ditches early child care accreditation process

— More to come…

© 2020 The Canadian Press
