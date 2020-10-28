Alberta proposes rule changes for licensing and monitoring child-care spaces

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is proposing new rules for child-care services.

Children’s Services Minister Rebecca Schulz says a bill tabled in the legislature Wednesday seeks to bring in a new way to license and monitor daycares.

The risk-based model would still see inspectors check on all facilities, but would have them focus more on new centres and on those struggling to meet rules and standards.

It would also allow for care any time of the day.

Schulz says the government has heard from parents, particularly in Fort McMurray, who say they need availability to care 24 hours a day because they work shifts.

Care centres would also be allowed to file more of their work online rather than on paper.

— More to come…