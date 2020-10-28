Charges laid after alleged Winnipeg hit-and-run caught on surveillance video

A woman is recovering in hospital after police say an erratic driving spree through the streets of downtown Winnipeg ended in a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon.
Global News has obtained surveillance video of the crash, which happened at the corner of Broadway and Young Street around 4:20 p.m.
In the video, a vehicle can be seen sliding through the intersection and knocking over traffic lights, before hopping the curb and hitting a woman who was walking on the sidewalk.
Another angle shows shows the vehicle doesn’t stop, making its way across the street before crashing into a tree.
The video shows a man get out of the driver’s seat and appear to run away.
The woman who was hit remains on the ground for roughly 20 seconds before getting up. Police say she was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police said the same vehicle had crashed into several other vehicles in the area of Broadway and Edmonton Street a few minutes before the woman was hit.
They say the vehicle had been reported stolen, but investigators believe the vehicle’s owner was actually the man behind the wheel.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested and is facing a number of charges, police say.
–With files from Joe Scarpelli
Comments