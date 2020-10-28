Menu

Crime

Charges laid after alleged Winnipeg hit-and-run caught on surveillance video

By Shane Gibson Global News
Click to play video 'Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run' Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run
WATCH: Surveillance video obtained by Global News shows a pedestrian get hit by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run after police say the driver crashed into several vehicles while driving erratically through downtown Winnipeg.

A woman is recovering in hospital after police say an erratic driving spree through the streets of downtown Winnipeg ended in a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon.

Global News has obtained surveillance video of the crash, which happened at the corner of Broadway and Young Street around 4:20 p.m.

Read more: RCMP release footage of teen hit by car in southern Manitoba

In the video, a vehicle can be seen sliding through the intersection and knocking over traffic lights, before hopping the curb and hitting a woman who was walking on the sidewalk.

Another angle shows shows the vehicle doesn’t stop, making its way across the street before crashing into a tree.

Click to play video 'Sentencing in Winnipeg grandmother’s hit-and-run death delayed' Sentencing in Winnipeg grandmother’s hit-and-run death delayed
Sentencing in Winnipeg grandmother’s hit-and-run death delayed

The video shows a man get out of the driver’s seat and appear to run away.

The woman who was hit remains on the ground for roughly 20 seconds before getting up. Police say she was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Read more: Manitoba farmers help harvest man’s field after his daughter was hit by a car

Police said the same vehicle had crashed into several other vehicles in the area of Broadway and Edmonton Street a few minutes before the woman was hit.

They say the vehicle had been reported stolen, but investigators believe the vehicle’s owner was actually the man behind the wheel.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and is facing a number of charges, police say.

–With files from Joe Scarpelli

Click to play video 'Parents of Selkirk teen killed in hit-and-run ‘tortured’ by tragedy' Parents of Selkirk teen killed in hit-and-run ‘tortured’ by tragedy
Parents of Selkirk teen killed in hit-and-run ‘tortured’ by tragedy
Winnipeg policewinnipegHit and RunWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg crashwinnipeg hit and runBroadway and Young
