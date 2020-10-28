Fire destroys travel trailer in Armstrong mobile home park

Send this page to someone via email

A travel trailer in the North Okanagan community of Armstrong was destroyed by fire on Tuesday night.

The fire happened in a mobile home park along Hutley Road, with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department quickly responding to the 9 p.m. incident.

Fire Chief Ian Cummings said several members were at the station, just finishing practice, when a fire call came in.

Read more: Two dead in Penticton condo complex fire

“We were probably out of the hall (and en route) in a minute and a half,” said Cumming, adding it was around a 10-minute drive to the fire.

When crews arrived, the travel trailer was fully involved in flames, but damage to neighbouring structures was minimized.

Story continues below advertisement

Cumming said it took approximately two-and-a-half hours to extinguish the blaze.

0:43 Witness video of destructive Penticton apartment fire Witness video of destructive Penticton apartment fire

The fire chief added that crews had to deal with not only the fire, but also a propane tank venting off and some ammunition popping off at the same time, “so it was a bit of a challenge, but the guys did a great job.”

Cumming said no one was injured.

Fifteen firefighters were on scene, along with five fire trucks. The cause is being investigated.