Comments

Canada

Fire destroys travel trailer in Armstrong mobile home park

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 4:20 pm
Google Maps

A travel trailer in the North Okanagan community of Armstrong was destroyed by fire on Tuesday night.

The fire happened in a mobile home park along Hutley Road, with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department quickly responding to the 9 p.m. incident.

Fire Chief Ian Cummings said several members were at the station, just finishing practice, when a fire call came in.

“We were probably out of the hall (and en route) in a minute and a half,” said Cumming, adding it was around a 10-minute drive to the fire.

When crews arrived, the travel trailer was fully involved in flames, but damage to neighbouring structures was minimized.

Cumming said it took approximately two-and-a-half hours to extinguish the blaze.

The fire chief added that crews had to deal with not only the fire, but also a propane tank venting off and some ammunition popping off at the same time, “so it was a bit of a challenge, but the guys did a great job.”

Cumming said no one was injured.

Fifteen firefighters were on scene, along with five fire trucks. The cause is being investigated.

