Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, two more at Willowgrove LTC

Hamilton reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and says the outbreak at the Chartwell Willowgrove long-term care home has grown by two more cases.

The care home now has 20 total cases involving eight residents and 12 staff members, according to public health.

The city’s associate medical officer of health Dr. Ninh Tran told Global News the outbreak is still under investigation and that public health continues to test staff and residents in the entire facility.

The latest outbreak declared on Thursday was at an aerial platform company, Skylift rentals. The city says three staff members at the east Mountain business have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public health is now dealing with nine active outbreaks involving 42 people as of Thursday at:

four long-term care homes (Dundurn Place Care Centre, Macassa Lodge, Wentworth Lodge, Chartwell Willowgrove)

one retirement home (Cardinal residences )

one sports team (Hamilton-based basketball club)

one church (Restoration Full Gospel Church)

one school (St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary)

one heavy equipment company (SkyLift Rentals)

Two outbreaks at a nursing home and retirement home were declared over on Wednesday, at Parkview Nursing Centre and Amica Dundas.

The city has 161 active cases with two people in hospital with COVID-19.

In total, Hamilton has reported 1,751 total cases since the pandemic began with 48 virus-related deaths.

Forty-two per cent (82) of the city’s 194 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

During that time, 52 per cent (100) of the new cases were acquired through a close contact.

Halton Region reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, death at LTC

Public Health Halton reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with Burlington accounting for six of the latest cases, while Milton and Oakville had 10 cases each.

The region has had 2,119 cases since the pandemic began.

The latest death is connected to the outbreak at Chartwell Waterford which has 32 cases tied to 26 residents, four staff members and two others connected to the home. The facility now has three deaths since the outbreak began on Oct. 13.

Halton has five outbreaks involving 92 people at three long-term care homes (Post Inn Village, Wyndham Manor and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville) and two retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods and Amica Georgetown).

An outbreak involving four staff members at the Village of Tansley Woods LTC in Burlington was declared over on Wednesday.

Tansley Woods has five deaths connected to its retirement facility. The outbreak involves 32 residents and eight staff cases, as well as three cases under investigation that have not yet been connected with residents or staff in the home.

The outbreak at Amica in Georgetown involves 15 people, with 14 residents having the virus as well as one other person with a connection to the home.

The region has 236 active cases as of Oct. 29 with Oakville accounting for 97 and Burlington accounting for 68 cases.

Public Health Halton says 42.8 per cent (118) of its 276 new cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39. Burlington accounts for 85 of the total new cases in the last 10 days with 33 (38.8 per cent) under the age of 39.

The region says there are 12 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Halton has 34 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Niagara has had 69 virus-related deaths since March.

There are currently 109 active cases as of Oct. 29 and the region’s total number of cases is 1,384 since the pandemic began.

There are five outbreaks connected with the coronavirus at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester, and River Road Retirement in Niagara Falls) and three nursing homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, Rapelje Lodge in Welland, and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

On Wednesday, Ontario revealed that the Niagara Health System (NHS) was called upon to provide assistance to the residents and staff at Millennium Trail Manor after a mandatory management order (MMO) was issued.

NHS will now operate Millennium Trail for the next three months.

Three hundred and seventy-eight (27.3 per cent) of the area’s COVID-19 cases have been connected to long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Since the pandemic was declared, 44.1 per cent (611) of the region’s 1,384 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports three new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported three more COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has 537 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

Officials say there are 32 active cases as of Oct. 29.

Public health says 35 per cent (188) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has no current outbreaks.

Haldimand-Norfolk has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports 10 new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit reported ten new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has a total of 253 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 35 active cases as of Oct. 29 and three people are receiving hospital care.

The region has two institutional outbreaks at one retirement home (Riverview Terrace in Brantford) involving two staff members and an outbreak at Hardy Terrace long-term care home in Brantford involving one staff member.

Public health says 36.6 per cent (90) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has five deaths tied to COVID-19 infection.