Hamilton invites residents’ questions on COVID-19, hosts virtual town hall

Hamilton residents who have questions about the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will have a chance to get some answers Thursday night.

The City of Hamilton will hold another virtual town hall at 7 p.m.

The town hall will include Mayor Fred Eisenberger, the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, and the director of the city’s emergency operations centre, Paul Johnson.

Residents can submit questions on the city’s website at www.hamilton.ca/askcovidquestions and via its Twitter account, @cityofhamilton.

The town hall will be broadcast live on 900 CHML and streamed live on the City of Hamilton’s YouTube channel.

Hamilton reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and says the outbreak at the Chartwell Willowgrove long-term care home has grown by three more cases.

The care home now has 18 total cases involving eight residents and 10 staff members, according to public health.

The city has 169 active cases with three people in hospital with COVID-19.

In total, Hamilton has reported 1,738 total cases since the pandemic began with 48 virus-related deaths.

On Thursday night, the city’s regular COVID-19 update team will be joined by the chairs of the two public school boards – Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) chair Alex Johnstone and Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) chair Pat Daly.

As of Wednesday, the two boards are reporting a combined 40 unresolved COVID-19 cases.

The HWDSB says close to 3,000 students have missed school days due to failing coronavirus screenings in the first month of the 2021-22 school year.

During a meeting on Monday, trustees heard how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the return to school. Superintendent Sharon Stephanian reported that 2,811 students had absences of a day or more between Sept. 14 and Oct. 20 for not meeting virus screening requirements.

The report said 346 staff recorded absences over the same period for the same reasons.