OPP seeking motorcyclist from scene of fatal collision in Ottawa

Provincial police are hoping to speak with a motorcyclist who briefly stopped at the scene of a fatal collision in Ottawa last month.
OPP officers say the collision occurred on the eastbound Highway 417 near Moodie Drive shortly after midnight on Sept. 12.
A motorcycle had left the roadway and struck the guard rail, according to police.
The driver, a 27-year-old man from Ottawa, was found a short distance away and was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP say.
Investigators say another motorcyclist stopped briefly at the scene of the collision shortly afterwards.
OPP are hoping to identify and speak with the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call 613-270-9171 or 1-888-310-1122.
