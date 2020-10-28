COVID-19 outbreak at elementary school on Hamilton Mountain: city

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton public health (HPH) says case and contact tracing is underway in connection with a new coronavirus outbreak at a Catholic school on the Mountain.

The Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board is reporting a pair of COVID-19 cases at St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic elementary school on Bonaparte way as of Tuesday.

The two cases in the school meet the province’s criteria for an outbreak with two or more lab-confirmed cases with an epidemiological link.

Under provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared when human-to-human transmission may have occurred in a person who has had contact with a laboratory-confirmed case and could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school.

HPH says it is now working with the school board to identify any additional contacts. The outbreak will be declared over in no sooner than 14 days with no evidence of ongoing transmission.

COVID-19 Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

Hamilton’s school boards are reporting a combined 40 unresolved COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 27.

The HWDSB says its latest cases are at two elementary schools and one high school.

The positive cases involve three students over three consecutive days between Oct. 24 and Oct. 26 at Highview Elementary, Tiffany Hills Elementary and Dundas Valley Secondary.

The city says two child care cases at R. L. Hyslop and the St. David Early Learning and Care Centre have been resolved. However, two more cases have been recorded at two YMCA child care locations at Highview and Norwood Park.

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 27 cases

Bennetto Elementary: three cases

Dalewood Elementary: one case

Dundana Elementary: one case

Dundas Valley Secondary: one case

Flamborough Centre Elementary: one case

Frank Panabaker Elementary (North Campus): one case

Glendale Secondary: one case

Gordon Price Elementary: one case

Highview Elementary: three cases

Lake Avenue Elementary: one case

Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: one case

Queen Victoria Elementary: one case

Saltfleet District High: one case

Shannen Koostachin Elementary: two cases

Sherwood Secondary: one case

Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: two cases

System Alternative Education — Rebecca Street location: one case

Tiffany Hills Elementary: three cases

Westdale Secondary: one case

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — 13 cases

Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary: one case

Cathedral HS: one case

St. Charles Adult & Education Centres: one case

St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary: one case

St. John Henry Newman CSS: one case

St. Marguerite d’Youville CES: two cases

St. Mary Catholic Secondary: six cases

Hamilton has two active cases in child-care centres at:

YMCA SACC – Highview

YMCA SACC – Norwood Park

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported seven on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three.

Mohawk’s latest positive case was reported on Saturday at the Fennell Avenue Campus. The affected student was last in class on Oct. 19 and experienced no symptoms.

The school says those in contact with the student have contacted and are self-monitoring for the next 14 days.