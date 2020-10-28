COVID-19 outbreak at elementary school on Hamilton Mountain: city

Hamilton public health (HPH) says case and contact tracing is underway in connection with a new coronavirus outbreak at a Catholic school on the Mountain.
The Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board is reporting a pair of COVID-19 cases at St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic elementary school on Bonaparte way as of Tuesday.
The two cases in the school meet the province’s criteria for an outbreak with two or more lab-confirmed cases with an epidemiological link.
Under provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared when human-to-human transmission may have occurred in a person who has had contact with a laboratory-confirmed case and could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school.
HPH says it is now working with the school board to identify any additional contacts. The outbreak will be declared over in no sooner than 14 days with no evidence of ongoing transmission.
COVID-19 Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares
Hamilton’s school boards are reporting a combined 40 unresolved COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 27.
The HWDSB says its latest cases are at two elementary schools and one high school.
The positive cases involve three students over three consecutive days between Oct. 24 and Oct. 26 at Highview Elementary, Tiffany Hills Elementary and Dundas Valley Secondary.
The city says two child care cases at R. L. Hyslop and the St. David Early Learning and Care Centre have been resolved. However, two more cases have been recorded at two YMCA child care locations at Highview and Norwood Park.
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 27 cases
- Bennetto Elementary: three cases
- Dalewood Elementary: one case
- Dundana Elementary: one case
- Dundas Valley Secondary: one case
- Flamborough Centre Elementary: one case
- Frank Panabaker Elementary (North Campus): one case
- Glendale Secondary: one case
- Gordon Price Elementary: one case
- Highview Elementary: three cases
- Lake Avenue Elementary: one case
- Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: one case
- Queen Victoria Elementary: one case
- Saltfleet District High: one case
- Shannen Koostachin Elementary: two cases
- Sherwood Secondary: one case
- Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: two cases
- System Alternative Education — Rebecca Street location: one case
- Tiffany Hills Elementary: three cases
- Westdale Secondary: one case
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — 13 cases
- Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary: one case
- Cathedral HS: one case
- St. Charles Adult & Education Centres: one case
- St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. John Henry Newman CSS: one case
- St. Marguerite d’Youville CES: two cases
- St. Mary Catholic Secondary: six cases
Hamilton has two active cases in child-care centres at:
- YMCA SACC – Highview
- YMCA SACC – Norwood Park
Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools
McMaster University has reported seven on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three.
Mohawk’s latest positive case was reported on Saturday at the Fennell Avenue Campus. The affected student was last in class on Oct. 19 and experienced no symptoms.
The school says those in contact with the student have contacted and are self-monitoring for the next 14 days.View link »
