Hamilton’s school board says COVID-19 screenings have sent nearly 3,000 students home

Hamilton’s public school board says close to 3,000 students have missed school days due to failing coronavirus screenings in the first month of the 2021-22 school year.

During a meeting of Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) on Monday, trustees heard how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the return to school. Superintendent Sharon Stephanian reported that 2,811 students had absences of a day or more between Sept. 14 and Oct. 20 for not meeting virus screening requirements.

The report said 346 staff recorded absences over the same period for the same reasons.

Stephanian said there were a number of scenarios that sent students and staff home during the last month, including those who passed an initial screening at the beginning of a school day only to go home or to an isolation room later after feeling ill.

“Likewise, an individual may receive information from a family member during the day indicating they’ve tested positive,” Stephanian told trustees. “That’s another reason someone would go home during the day.”

Hamilton’s school boards are reporting a combined 38 unresolved COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 27.

The HWDSB says its latest cases are at two elementary schools and one high school.

The positive cases involve three students over three consecutive days between Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 at Highview Elementary Tiffany Hills Elementary and Dundas Valley Secondary.

The city says two child care cases at R. L. Hyslop and the St. David Early Learning and Care Centre have been resolved. However, two more cases have been recorded at two YMCA child care locations at Highview and Norwood Park.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

As noted above, Hamilton schools have a combined 38 unresolved cases as of Oct. 27.

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 27 cases

Bennetto Elementary: three cases

Dalewood Elementary: one case

Dundana Elementary: one case

Dundas Valley Secondary: one case

Flamborough Centre Elementary: one case

Frank Panabaker Elementary (North Campus): one case

Glendale Secondary: one case

Gordon Price Elementary: one case

Highview Elementary: three cases

Lake Avenue Elementary: one case

Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: one case

Queen Victoria Elementary: one case

Saltfleet District High: one case

Shannen Koostachin Elementary: two cases

Sherwood Secondary: one case

Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: two cases

System Alternative Education — Rebecca Street location: one case

Tiffany Hills Elementary: three cases

Westdale Secondary: one case

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — 11 cases

Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary: one case

Cathedral HS: one case

St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary: one case

St. John Henry Newman CSS: one case

St. Marguerite d’Youville CES: one case

St. Mary Catholic Secondary: six cases

Hamilton has two active cases in child-care centres at:

YMCA SACC – Highview

YMCA SACC – Norwood Park

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported seven on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three.

Mohawk’s latest positive case was reported on Saturday at the Fennell Avenue Campus. The affected student was last in class on Oct. 19 and experienced no symptoms.

The school says those in contact with the student have contacted and are self-monitoring for the next 14 days.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Halton public schools reported 30 unresolved cases as of Oct. 27.

Burlington — nine cases

Assumption Catholic Secondary: one case

Brant Hills Public: two cases

Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary: one case

Gary Allan High School: one case

King’s Road Public School: one probable case

M. M. Robinson High: one case

Nelson Secondary: two cases

Halton Hills — one case

Christ the King Catholic Secondary: one case

Milton — three cases

Anne J. MacArthur Public School: one case

Lumen Christi Catholic Elementary: one case

Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case

Oakville — 17 cases

Brookdale Public School: one case

Captain R. Wilson Public: two cases

Emily Carr Public School: one case

Falgarwood Public: one case

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary: one case

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary: three cases

St. Dominic Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary: one case

St. Mary Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Matthew Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Michael Catholic Elementary: two cases

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary: one case

White Oaks Secondary School: one case

Halton has six active cases in child-care centres at:

Little Leaders Licensed Home Child Care Agency (Burlington): one case

Parkview Children’s Centre – The Village School (Oakville): one case

Queen of Heaven YMCA (Milton): one case

Today’s Family Before and After School Age Program – JW Boich (Burlington): one case

Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case

YMCA SACC – Falgarwood (Oakville): one case

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Niagara public schools reported a combined six cases as of Oct. 27.

Fort Erie — one case

Stevensville Public: one case

Grimsby — one case

Grimsby Secondary: one case

Niagara Falls — three cases

ÉÉC Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse: two cases

Saint Michael Catholic High School: one case

St. Catharines — one cases

Port Weller Public: one case

Niagara region has no active cases in a child-care centre.

Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools

Brock University has had four coronavirus cases with the first reported on Sept. 16 involving an off-campus student while another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus on Sept. 22.

The third and fourth cases involved individuals who were last on campus Oct. 5 and Oct. 2, respectively.

Niagara College has reported four COVID-19 cases amid the 2020-2021 school year. The latest was reported on Friday with a student on the Welland campus who was last at the school on Oct. 14.

Cases in Brant County schools and daycares

There are no unresolved coronavirus cases in Brant County public schools or child care centres as of Oct. 27.

Cases in Haldimand County schools and daycares

Haldimand County public schools reported three active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 27.

Hagersville Secondary School (Hagersville): one case

McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia): one case

River Heights School (Caledonia): one case

Haldimand County has no active cases in child-care centres.