Hamilton’s school board says COVID-19 screenings have sent nearly 3,000 students home

Hamilton’s public school board says close to 3,000 students have missed school days due to failing coronavirus screenings in the first month of the 2021-22 school year.
During a meeting of Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) on Monday, trustees heard how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the return to school. Superintendent Sharon Stephanian reported that 2,811 students had absences of a day or more between Sept. 14 and Oct. 20 for not meeting virus screening requirements.
The report said 346 staff recorded absences over the same period for the same reasons.
Stephanian said there were a number of scenarios that sent students and staff home during the last month, including those who passed an initial screening at the beginning of a school day only to go home or to an isolation room later after feeling ill.
“Likewise, an individual may receive information from a family member during the day indicating they’ve tested positive,” Stephanian told trustees. “That’s another reason someone would go home during the day.”
Hamilton’s school boards are reporting a combined 38 unresolved COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 27.
The HWDSB says its latest cases are at two elementary schools and one high school.
The positive cases involve three students over three consecutive days between Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 at Highview Elementary Tiffany Hills Elementary and Dundas Valley Secondary.
The city says two child care cases at R. L. Hyslop and the St. David Early Learning and Care Centre have been resolved. However, two more cases have been recorded at two YMCA child care locations at Highview and Norwood Park.
Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares
As noted above, Hamilton schools have a combined 38 unresolved cases as of Oct. 27.
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 27 cases
- Bennetto Elementary: three cases
- Dalewood Elementary: one case
- Dundana Elementary: one case
- Dundas Valley Secondary: one case
- Flamborough Centre Elementary: one case
- Frank Panabaker Elementary (North Campus): one case
- Glendale Secondary: one case
- Gordon Price Elementary: one case
- Highview Elementary: three cases
- Lake Avenue Elementary: one case
- Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: one case
- Queen Victoria Elementary: one case
- Saltfleet District High: one case
- Shannen Koostachin Elementary: two cases
- Sherwood Secondary: one case
- Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: two cases
- System Alternative Education — Rebecca Street location: one case
- Tiffany Hills Elementary: three cases
- Westdale Secondary: one case
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — 11 cases
- Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary: one case
- Cathedral HS: one case
- St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. John Henry Newman CSS: one case
- St. Marguerite d’Youville CES: one case
- St. Mary Catholic Secondary: six cases
Hamilton has two active cases in child-care centres at:
- YMCA SACC – Highview
- YMCA SACC – Norwood Park
Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools
McMaster University has reported seven on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three.
Mohawk’s latest positive case was reported on Saturday at the Fennell Avenue Campus. The affected student was last in class on Oct. 19 and experienced no symptoms.
The school says those in contact with the student have contacted and are self-monitoring for the next 14 days.
Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares
Halton public schools reported 30 unresolved cases as of Oct. 27.
Burlington — nine cases
- Assumption Catholic Secondary: one case
- Brant Hills Public: two cases
- Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary: one case
- Gary Allan High School: one case
- King’s Road Public School: one probable case
- M. M. Robinson High: one case
- Nelson Secondary: two cases
Halton Hills — one case
- Christ the King Catholic Secondary: one case
Milton — three cases
- Anne J. MacArthur Public School: one case
- Lumen Christi Catholic Elementary: one case
- Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case
Oakville — 17 cases
- Brookdale Public School: one case
- Captain R. Wilson Public: two cases
- Emily Carr Public School: one case
- Falgarwood Public: one case
- Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary: one case
- Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary: three cases
- St. Dominic Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. Mary Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Matthew Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Michael Catholic Elementary: two cases
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary: one case
- White Oaks Secondary School: one case
Halton has six active cases in child-care centres at:
- Little Leaders Licensed Home Child Care Agency (Burlington): one case
- Parkview Children’s Centre – The Village School (Oakville): one case
- Queen of Heaven YMCA (Milton): one case
- Today’s Family Before and After School Age Program – JW Boich (Burlington): one case
- Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case
- YMCA SACC – Falgarwood (Oakville): one case
Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares
Niagara public schools reported a combined six cases as of Oct. 27.
Fort Erie — one case
- Stevensville Public: one case
Grimsby — one case
- Grimsby Secondary: one case
Niagara Falls — three cases
- ÉÉC Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse: two cases
- Saint Michael Catholic High School: one case
St. Catharines — one cases
- Port Weller Public: one case
Niagara region has no active cases in a child-care centre.
Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools
Brock University has had four coronavirus cases with the first reported on Sept. 16 involving an off-campus student while another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus on Sept. 22.
The third and fourth cases involved individuals who were last on campus Oct. 5 and Oct. 2, respectively.
Niagara College has reported four COVID-19 cases amid the 2020-2021 school year. The latest was reported on Friday with a student on the Welland campus who was last at the school on Oct. 14.
Cases in Brant County schools and daycares
There are no unresolved coronavirus cases in Brant County public schools or child care centres as of Oct. 27.
Cases in Haldimand County schools and daycares
Haldimand County public schools reported three active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 27.
- Hagersville Secondary School (Hagersville): one case
- McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia): one case
- River Heights School (Caledonia): one case
Haldimand County has no active cases in child-care centres.View link »
Comments