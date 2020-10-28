Bill Kelly: The prime minister is right — this pandemic sucks!

Send this page to someone via email

The message from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was blunt, bleak, but accurate.

This pandemic sucks, just like he said, and the impact that it’s having on our economy and on our personal lives is affecting our physical and mental health.

But the number of new cases in this deadly virus is rising and we’re back to trying to flatten the curve, or else more people will get sick, and more will die.

Before we rant at the government for not doing enough, we really need to be honest about our own compliance — or non-compliance — with the COVID-19 rules that we all know about, but don’t always follow.

There seems to be strong evidence that the recent spikes in new cases have less to do with bars and restaurants and more to do with private gatherings that clearly violate the rules.

We know that house parties and weddings and the like are still happening.

A local MPP is being rightly vilified for attending a large family gathering where, apparently, they were asked numerous times by restaurant staff to adhere to the COVID-19 rules.

That’s irresponsible, but it’s not an isolated case.

The good news is that medical experts give us hope that a vaccine may be available by spring, but that’s five or six months away.

In the meantime, if we don’t smarten up and play by the COVID-19 rule book, it’s going to be a lousy Christmas and a long, cold and infectious winter.

It’s not up to the government. It’s up to us!

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

