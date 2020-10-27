‘Bring it back’: Jamaican Olympian urges return of stolen ‘Cool Runnings’ bobsled in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Ranchman’s may not have been a gallery of priceless pieces of art but it had an enviable collection of Calgary’s history inside and out. The popular bar, now for sale, was gifted many iconic pieces, including movie memorabilia.

Outside the Ranchman’s hung a legendary piece of a very nostalgic 1993 film, Cool Runnings.

Outside Ranchman\’s where bobsled used to hang. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

The movie was partially shot in Calgary and was based on the story of the Jamaican bobsled team that competed at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics. The bobsled used in the movie was stolen sometime between Oct. 21-25. Realtor Rob Campbell is selling the vacant building and said he was shocked at the theft.

“I feel like I got gut punched it’s just a sickening feeling and my stomach dropped,” Campbell said. Tweet This

The Cool Runnings collectible was a temptation, thieves couldn’t resist.

“This was not something sitting on the front patio — it was suspended 20 feet off the ground and took four guys to put it up. It was hung by chains and lag bolts,” Campbell said. “Someone had to put some effort into it.”

Calgary police are investigating and peg its value at $10,000. But Campbell said it’s not likely it could be resold.

“You can’t put it on Kijiji. The best you can do is leave it in your man cave to show people either you’re a thief or you buy stolen property,” Campbell said. Tweet This

He is offering a reward for its return.

“I feel bad it’s gone and I feel a sense of responsibility to the building owner,” Campbell said. “This is me trying to motivate someone to have a moment of clarity. I don’t care what you do. Drop it at a gas station give us a call we just want it back.”

It looks identical to the one typically on display at Winsport. The replica has since been locked away in storage. One of the original Olympic Jamaican team members, Devon Harris, said he’s disappointed that anybody would rip off such a thing.

“What are you going to do with a Jamaican bobsled?” Harris said from his New York home.

Courtesy: Devon Harris. Courtesy: Devon Harris

Harris said he and his team represented hope and have always had a special place in the hearts of Calgarians.

“There are so many people around the world who can relate to us, we were brazen enough to pursue a dream everyone thought was impossible,” Harris said.

He’s urging the thieves to bring the bobsled back.

“Bring it back so we can all enjoy it. Why do you want to be the only person? That is selfish,” Tweet This

“We all want to enjoy a little piece of Jamaican Calgary history, don’t keep it to yourself,” Harris said.

