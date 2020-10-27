Winnipeg Jets sign restricted free agent Jansen Harkins

Send this page to someone via email

You can stroke another name off the Winnipeg Jets‘ list of restricted free agents.

The Winnipeg Jets announced they’ve signed forward Jansen Harkins to a new contract. Harkins agreed to a two-year pact worth an average of $725,000 per season.

He's just getting started… Jansen Harkins is BACK on a two-year contract! 📝 pic.twitter.com/kaYgxciyC5 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 27, 2020

The 23-year-old is coming off his three-year entry-level contract. He started last season with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, but made the most of his call-up after getting recalled by the Jets in late December.

Harkins recorded an assist in his NHL debut on Dec. 21 against the Minnesota Wild. He ended up earning a full-time role on the Jets and went on to appear in 29 games where he scored two goals and five assists. He also dressed for another three games in the playoffs.

Despite spending half the season with the Jets, Harkins still finished tied for second in scoring with the Moose. He had seven goals and 24 assists in 31 AHL games in getting named their most valuable player.

Harkins was the Jets’ second-round draft pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Harkins’ signing leaves the Jets with only two restricted free agents remaining — forward Jack Roslovic and defenceman Sami Niku both still need new deals.