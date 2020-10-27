9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total reaches 2,092

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported nine new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 2,092.

There has been an average of 12.42 new cases per day over the past seven days.

On the other end of the spectrum, nine Waterloo Region residents were also cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,865.

As of midnight, Waterloo Public Health reported that there were 107 active COVID-19 cases including six people who are in hospital.

There have now been 168,892 tests conducted in the area which is 4,866 more than the number of cases which were reported last Friday.

The number of outbreaks has gone down to four, as the one at Stirling Heights Long-Term Care in Cambridge has come to an end.

The other remaining outbreaks are related to an unknown workplace in the energy and utilities industry, the Village of University Gates Long-Term Care, a gathering at a place of worship and a before-and-after school program within Waterloo’s public board.

The province reported 827 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 72,051.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 355 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 169 in Peel Region, 89 in York Region, 58 in Ottawa and 44 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 20 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,103 as four more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

