James Beddome challenged for leadership of Green Party of Manitoba

The leader of the Green Party of Manitoba is facing a challenge for the party’s top spot.

The party’s current deputy leader, Andrea Shalay, announced Tuesday she is vying to unseat long-time party leader James Beddome.

“This is a good time for change,” Shalay said in a release from the party.

“Members want to feel connected and capable of making a difference. I want to build up the grassroots across Manitoba, foster community, and raise a new generation of change-makers. I have the right set of skills for this vision.”

Current Green Party of Manitoba deputy leader, Andrea Shalay.

Shalay ran for the federal Green Party in the Winnipeg Centre riding won by the NDP’s Leah Gazan in September, ultimately finishing fourth. She was also the Manitoba party’s candidate in Union Station during the last provincial election.

Shalay currently sits on council for the Green Party of Manitoba as chair of communications and democracy critic, according to the party’s website.

Beddome was first elected as leader in 2008, but stepped down briefly in 2013 to finish his law degree. He returned as leader again in 2014.

He was last re-elected as the Green Party of Manitoba’s leader in November 2016.

“I want to thank Andrea Shalay for putting her name forward. It is good for our membership to have democratic choice,” Beddome said in the party’s release.

“I have enjoyed working with Andrea as deputy-leader, and although I hope to be ultimately successful in the leadership contest, I look forward to continuing working with Andrea either way.”

Both candidates have been accepted by the party’s executive council and party members will vote online between Nov. 12 and 26.

The winner will be announced at the Green Party of Manitoba’s annual general meeting scheduled for Nov. 28.

