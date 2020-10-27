Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police release sketch of Parkdale sexual assault suspect in hopes of identifying him

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 2:57 pm
Calgary police are hoping the public can help identify the suspect involved in a sexual assault on Sept. 27, 2020.
Calgary police are hoping the public can help identify the suspect involved in a sexual assault on Sept. 27, 2020. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

On Tuesday, Calgary police released a composite sketch of a man involved in a September sexual assault in Parkdale.

On Sept. 27, before 6:30 p.m., an unknown man approached a woman walking near 1 Avenue N.W. and 25 Street N.W. from behind, officers said.

He groped her and ran away, police said.

Read more: Calgary police investigate 3 sexual assaults in same day

Police described the suspect as six-feet tall with an average build and short, dark hair. He wore sunglasses, an orange and red athletic jacket and shorts.

If you know who he is, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultCalgary Sexual Assaultsexual assault suspectSexual Assault CalgaryCalgary sexual assault suspectsexual assault suspect CalgaryParkdale sexual assault suspectsexual assault suspect Parkdale
Flyers
More weekly flyers