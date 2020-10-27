Calgary police release sketch of Parkdale sexual assault suspect in hopes of identifying him

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday, Calgary police released a composite sketch of a man involved in a September sexual assault in Parkdale.

On Sept. 27, before 6:30 p.m., an unknown man approached a woman walking near 1 Avenue N.W. and 25 Street N.W. from behind, officers said.

He groped her and ran away, police said.

Police described the suspect as six-feet tall with an average build and short, dark hair. He wore sunglasses, an orange and red athletic jacket and shorts.

If you know who he is, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

