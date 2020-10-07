Calgary police investigate 3 sexual assaults in same day

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating three separate sexual assaults that reportedly happened on Tuesday in the west end of the city.

In a news release Wednesday, police said they do not know if these incidents are related, “however, there are similarities.”

Police issued a release Tuesday detailing the first incident, which took place at around 9 a.m. They said a woman was jogging southbound near Coach Hill Road S.W. just before Bow Trail when she ran past a man who was walking in the opposite direction.

“The man yelled at the woman and allegedly charged at her and sexually touched her,” officers said. Tweet This

According to the CPS, the woman screamed, was able to run away and call police. The man took off running and was last seen heading south toward Bow Trail S.W.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as approximately five-feet-five-inches tall, between the ages of 20 to 30 with a medium build and a day’s beard growth. He was wearing a dark-coloured toque, a dark-coloured T-shirt, a red and black plaid shirt tied around his waist and baggy blue jeans.

Second assault

Later on Tuesday, at around 3 p.m., a different woman was walking in the 900 block of Northmount Drive N.W. when an unknown man allegedly approached her from behind and sexually touched her, police said.

This man is believed to have left the area in a newer-model white SUV, possibly a Honda CRV.

The suspect is described as approximately five-feet-five-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing black shorts at the time of the attack.

Third assault

Under three hours later, at around 5:50 p.m., a woman walking in the 5000 block of 14 Avenue S.W. allegedly had an unknown man grab her from behind “and touch her in a sexual manner,” police said.

This woman attempted to chase after the suspect but he took off running, officers said.

The man from this third alleged assault is described as wearing a black hoodie and black pants, and was carrying a black backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are hoping witnesses or anyone who has information about the suspects contact police at 403-266-1234 or via Crime Stoppers.