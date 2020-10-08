Calgary police release sketch of September sex assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police released a composite sketch Tuesday that depicts a man they believe was involved in a sexual assault last month.

On Sept. 15 between 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., a woman walking near 37 Street S.W. and Glenmore Trail S.W. was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted, police said in a Wednesday news release.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived and was later seen in the passenger seat of a vehicle going south on 37 Street S.W., heading onto the westbound Glenmore Trail offramp, officers said. It was an older-model, dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Impala or Monte Carlo.

Police said the man has a slim build with brown and blond braided hair.

If you have information on the incident, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.